  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cultivating Spirits

Cultivating Spirits

Sophisticated Cannabis Experiences

About Cultivating Spirits

Nowhere else in the world can you sample world-class, locally harvested, small-batch craft Cannabis along with fine wines, and a locally sourced multi course gourmet meal prepared by a personal chef in an intimate atmosphere. We specialize in private cannabis culinary experiences, whether it is a special event, hosted at your residence or one of our world-famous tours coming back soon! We are located in the stunning Colorado Rockies located 90-minutes from Denver in the heart of Summit County, and are expanding to an area near you starting in 2018. Come and join us, the Cannabis food and wine experts, for a truly unique, one-of-a-kind Cannabis experience.