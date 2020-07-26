Bred by Anesia Seeds, Blackberry Moonrocks is a cross of a female Blue Moonrock and a male Blackberry Kush. This strain brings together two unique terpene profiles to create a lavender, blueberry, and blackberry profile with a light citrus zing. Blackberry Moonrock buds come dense with big sticky trichomes and offer up a calming high that will put you into a blissful mood for hours.