About this strain
Bred by Anesia Seeds, Blackberry Moonrocks is a cross of a female Blue Moonrock and a male Blackberry Kush. This strain brings together two unique terpene profiles to create a lavender, blueberry, and blackberry profile with a light citrus zing. Blackberry Moonrock buds come dense with big sticky trichomes and offer up a calming high that will put you into a blissful mood for hours.
Blackberry Moonrocks effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Curaleaf
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.