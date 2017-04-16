Loading…
Cherry Cookies Pre-Rolls 2g 5-pack

by Curaleaf
HybridTHC 17%CBD
About this strain

Picture of Cherry Cookies
Cherry Cookies

Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

Cherry Cookies effects

Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Curaleaf
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.