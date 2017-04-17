About this strain
Chupacabra effects
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168