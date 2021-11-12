About this strain
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.