Curaleaf

Grape Diamonds

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Grape Diamonds effects

Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
23% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
6% of people say it helps with migraines
