About this product
These new Curaleaf CuraChews deliver the same lemon flavor and potency in a smaller package. Each chewable tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD formulation of 20:1. A bottle contains 30 chewable tablets for a total of 150mg active cannabinoids per bottle. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 4-6 hours.
Administration Form: Oral
Ratio: 20:1 THC: 5mg / chew CBD: 0.25mg / chew
Unit Size: 30 chews
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, Natural Plant Terpenes
Excipients Used: Gelatin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Lemon Flavor, FDC, Carnauba Wax, MCT oil
About this brand
Curaleaf
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.