About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
Pineapple Express effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.