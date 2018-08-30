Star Pupil by Mass Medical Strains is a hybrid with mysterious genetics. The supposed cross of Thai and Afghani was bred from seeds originally gifted to the breeder. Star Pupil develops colorful and exotic foliage, steeped in purple hues and fresh resin. The strain’s aroma is a complex melange of skunk, grape, and perfume that transforms into a clean and thick flavor. It has an approximate 9-week flowering time and gains colorful bag appeal as the plant matures.