Easy & accurate dosing
30 count 10mg caps
300mg total cannabinoids
Most bioavailable!
Cured Nutrition 10mg Gel Capsules (300mg total)
Made from Colorado Grown Organic Hemp. The best way to take CBD on the go. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.*
Non-GMO
Vegan
Gluten Free
Lab Tested
Packaged in GMP certified building
Recommended daily dosage 1 or 2 capsules taken once or twice daily.*
30 capsules
10mg total cannabinoids per capsule. Contains CBD and minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDv, CBDA
Contains naturally present terpenes
Nano emulsified for up to 4x absorption
15-30 servings per bottle
Ingredients: Polysorbate (emulsifier), MCT oil, phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil, beta caryophyllene, gelatin (capsule)
The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado. For batch testing results please visit our testing page here.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
