Cured Hemp Oil - 1000mg
1000mg total cannabinoids
High in Cannabidiol (CBD)
Mint flavored
30ml tincture
Ingredients: hemp extract, grape seed oil, natural essence
Enjoy Cured Nutritions 1000mg CBD Oil tincture. Made with Cannabidiol Rich Hemp Oil. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.*
Organic
Non-GMO
Vegan
Gluten Free
No preservatives
Lab Tested
Packaged in GMP certified building
Recommended daily dosage 1 to 2 servings taken sublingually. Can also be mixed with favorite tea/drink.
1.0 oz (30ml) dropper bottle
0.5ml (half dropper) = 16.7mg = 1 serving
Contains naturally present terpenes
60 servings per bottle
16.7mg total cannabinoids per serving
2 year shelf life
Helps maintain a balance of general health and wellness. For first time users, take 1 full dropper before bed to evaluate reaction. Everyone’s biochemistry is different. If needed, up your dose until you reach the desired goals.*
The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
