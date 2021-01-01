About this product

1000mg total cannabinoids

High in Cannabidiol (CBD)

Mint flavored

30ml tincture

Ingredients: hemp extract, grape seed oil, natural essence



Enjoy Cured Nutritions 1000mg CBD Oil tincture. Made with Cannabidiol Rich Hemp Oil. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.*



Organic

Non-GMO

Vegan

Gluten Free

No preservatives

Lab Tested

Packaged in GMP certified building



Recommended daily dosage 1 to 2 servings taken sublingually. Can also be mixed with favorite tea/drink.



1.0 oz (30ml) dropper bottle

0.5ml (half dropper) = 16.7mg = 1 serving

Contains naturally present terpenes

60 servings per bottle

16.7mg total cannabinoids per serving

2 year shelf life



Helps maintain a balance of general health and wellness. For first time users, take 1 full dropper before bed to evaluate reaction. Everyone’s biochemistry is different. If needed, up your dose until you reach the desired goals.*



The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.