Biscotti Sherbert is and Indica cross of Sunset Sherbert and Biscotti. This strain has Myrcene and Caryophyllene making this strain an ideal choice for people seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.