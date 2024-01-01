Exclusively available at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates.



Wedding Cake is a hybrid strain created by crossing Animal Mintz and Triangle Kush. It has a distinct flavor and aroma, thanks to its dominant terpenes: Geraniol, Limonene, and Ocimene. This strain may be helpful for people who struggle with racing thoughts, lack of energy, and creative blocks.

