Exclusively available at Far & Dotter and Pharmkent! Premium, small batch live rosin extracted from 100% Curio Wellness flower. Our live rosin extraction process begins with flash-freezing flower "live" after harvesting, which preserves the unique terpene profile of the strain, resulting in a concentrate that's more potent and flavorful than traditional concentrates.
Wedding Cake is a hybrid strain created by crossing Animal Mintz and Triangle Kush. It has a distinct flavor and aroma, thanks to its dominant terpenes: Geraniol, Limonene, and Ocimene. This strain may be helpful for people who struggle with racing thoughts, lack of energy, and creative blocks.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.