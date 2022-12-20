About this product
Rich chocolate with a peppermint twist, these chocolates offer you the medicine you need crafted into a delicious, decadent treat. We use the highest quality 70% dark chocolate, natural peppermint oil, and cannabis to ensure that patients can feel good about feeling good.
Made in a cGMP facility
Made in a cGMP facility
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.