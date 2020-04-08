Deals
~ Weekly Deals ~ Monday: Vape products are 25% off Tuesday: Eighths (3.5 grams) are 25% off Wednesday: Any two (2) items are 25% off Thursday: All tinctures, topicals, tablets, and sublinguals are 25% off Friday: Mix-and-match among our pre-roll options at a great low price! Saturday: All LOOSE concentrates and kief are 25% off Sunday: Mix-and-match among our king palm options and as-low-as-it-goes priced quarters These deals are recurring every week, with additional specials added in (sign up for our daily texts for more details) Open Monday-Saturday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm | Sunday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
~ Weekly Deals ~ Monday: Vape products are 25% off Tuesday: Eighths (3.5 grams) are 25% off Wednesday: Any two (2) items are 25% off Thursday: All tinctures, topicals, tablets, and sublinguals are 25% off Friday: Mix-and-match among our pre-roll options at a great low price! Saturday: All LOOSE concentrates and kief are 25% off Sunday: Mix-and-match among our king palm options and as-low-as-it-goes priced quarters These deals are recurring every week, with additional specials added in (sign up for our daily texts for more details) Open Monday-Saturday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm | Sunday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm