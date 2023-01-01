Fire OG is an Indica-dominant Hybrid cross of OG Kush x SFV OG Kush. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its sweet lemon aroma and potential effects. Fire OG is recommended for stimulating appetite, pain relief, and euphoria.
