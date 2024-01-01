A daring and delectable Sativa, infused with the crisp and tangy essence of freshly picked apples, this captivating strain delivers an invigorating experience that'll leave you feeling energized and focused. Bad Apple is the perfect companion for daytime use, providing a boost of creativity, alertness, and a surge of enthusiasm. Ideal for social events, brainstorming sessions, or simply adding a touch of excitement to your daily routine.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.