Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Stimulate chews are formulated to help produce a relaxing effect on digestion and address GI symptoms such as low appetite.

A balanced ratio of CBG and THC may help to increase appetite

A convenient solution so no guessing about strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief

Manufactured in a cGMP facility

CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower

Onset: 60-90 minutes

Duration: 3-5 hours

