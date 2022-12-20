About this product
Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Stimulate chews are formulated to help produce a relaxing effect on digestion and address GI symptoms such as low appetite.
A balanced ratio of CBG and THC may help to increase appetite
A convenient solution so no guessing about strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief
Manufactured in a cGMP facility
CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower
Onset: 60-90 minutes
Duration: 3-5 hours
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.