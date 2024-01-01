Good Day tablets combine an ideal ratio of CBD, THC, and THCV, to help address stress and anxiety and promote focus and concentration. THCV, or Tetrahydrocannabivarin, is a cannabinoid found in cannabis plants that are described as having uplifting, stimulating, and clear-headed effects. Good Day, tablets use Curio’s proprietary pulse-release technology, which delivers the cannabinoids in two doses for sustained performance and enhanced effectiveness. The Curio Product Innovation team conducted a patient trial to evaluate the effectiveness of the Good Day formula to help find the optimum dosage. The results found were that Good Day tablets might be suitable for anyone looking for clear-headed, focused daytime relief, long-lasting effects, and discreet, reliable dosing. Taking one Good Day tablet in the morning, early afternoon, or any time patients need to focus and relieve stress is recommended.

