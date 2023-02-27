Grapecicle is a Hybrid cross of Kush Mintz x (F1 Durb x Gushers). It's dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its sweet and herbal aroma and taste. Grapecicle is recommended for pain relief, depression, and nausea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.