Deals
15% Discount On All Products
Valid 1/1/2019 – 5/1/2020
Starting Monday, March 23rd we will have a 15% discount on all products. If your current discount is better than the 15% offered (for example, the veteran discount of 22%), the better discount will be applied to your purchase. As always we ask that you exercise care, observe social distancing when visiting, and take advantage of online ordering and curb side pickup.
All Products
Citron
from Nature's Heritage
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Citron
Strain
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Pie Crust
from Grow West Cannabis Company
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Purple Punch
from SunMed Growers
14.41%
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Strawberry Daiquiri
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Frost Boss
from SunMed Growers
17.72%
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Flo-Stardawg Flower (GW)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Amherst Sour Diesel
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
0%
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Northern Lights
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Jack the Ripper
from SunMed Growers
13.5%
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Speedy Chili
from ForwardGro
23.1%
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Jack White
from ForwardGro
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Yeti OG
from ForwardGro
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Clementine
from ForwardGro
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5½ gram
$7.5½ gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Tropical Sunset
from Evermore Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Bubblegum Diesel
from Nature's Heritage
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Diesel
Strain
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
ONYCD
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Star 91
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Sour Bobby
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Chocolate Mint
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$10½ gram
$10½ gram
$201 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Limonene Queen 1g Diamonds & Sauce
from Culta
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 gram
$851 gram
Strawberry Fields 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Wicked Stepsister 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Tangie 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Lemon Skunk 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Blue Magoo 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
S. Stomper x W. Wonder 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Headband x Skunk #1 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Oro Blanco 1g Kief
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Stardawg 1g Sauce
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 gram
$951 gram
Biohazard LR Batter 0.5g
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Motor Breath 0.5g Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$32½ gram
$32½ gram
Grape Lime Ricky 0.5g LR Batter
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Clementine 0.5g Live Resin Batter
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Pain Killer 0.5g Live Budder (GL)
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Texas Shoreline 0.5g Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$321 gram
$321 gram
A-Train 0.5g Live Resin Badder
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
White Walker (G. Stomper x White) 1g Fine Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Mandarin Cookies 0.5g CR Sugar (MPX)
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Fruity Pebbles OG x Sour Dub Sugar
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Bubblegum Diesel 1g Shatter
from Nature's Heritage
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
