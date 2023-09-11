Viola Maryland is collaborting with Far & Dotter to offer an exciting new dispensary experience in Pikesville, MD. Conveniently located off of Reisterstown Rd just minutes from I-695, we proudly serve the Baltimore community with premium cannabis products and accessories. Stop in to experience our award-winning service provided by our highly trained team of professionals. **Per MCA regulations, all transactions must be completed 30 minutes after in-shopping hours end.**