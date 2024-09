Happy Eddie-bles – Strawberry Lemonade Terpene Infused Chews – 5mg [20ct]

Happy Eddie presents its FIRST effects-based terpene-infused Eddie-ble (pun intended).

This Happy Eddie-ble uses a combination of THC and a Zen Wen terpene blend to help people looking for relaxation, pain relief, and a boost of creativity. Its effects may also include improved happiness. The perfect partner for the Happy Eddie Zen Wen flower and pre-roll.

This delicious Strawberry-Lemonade flavored sanded gummy is infused with a Zen Wen terpene blend expertly formulated with Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene to help you have a better day. Happy Eddie-bles are available in 5mg THC per chew.

read more