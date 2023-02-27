Lemon Cream is a Hybrid cross of Lemon Tree and Cookies and Cream. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Lemon Cream is recommended for nausea, stress, and muscle spasms.
