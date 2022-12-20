About this product
Lemon Shandy is a Hybrid cross of Ya Hemi and Melonatta. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Lemon Shandy is recommended to treat symptoms of ADHD, stress, and depression. Curio Wellness Vapes are made with CO2-extracted flower in our cGMP certified facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.