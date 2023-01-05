About this product
Opals and Banonoze is a derivative of the Hybrid strain “Apples and Bananas” [(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) X Blue Power] X Gelatti) and is a collab strain bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Pinene contribute to its flavor, taste and aroma. Opals & Bononoze is recommended for stress, anxiety, and pain.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.