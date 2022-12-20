About this product
Rum Pie is a Hybrid cross of Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Pinene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Rum Pie is recommended to treat stress, anxiety, and moderate pain.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.