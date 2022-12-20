Maryland’s first patent-pending, effects-based chew with specific terpene blends you can feel, see, and taste. Specific terpene blend for targeted effects: Orange terpene chews are formulated with Valencene and Limonene to help provide energizing and focus-boosting effects. The proof is on the label: Take a look; this is the only chew in the state with terpenes that show up on test results. We take flavor very seriously: Orange chews are sweet and citrusy, the perfect complement for whenever you may need a boost. Terpene Blend: Valencene and Limonene

