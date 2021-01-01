About this product

We offer custom branded pre-rolled cones in 3 types of organic paper; flax, rice, and 100% hemp. We offer sizes as short as 54mm all the way up to 280mm. We can do any custom tip and length dimensions. Lead time is 4 weeks + delivery. Please reach out to us on our site for pricing and further information. We look forward to working together!



