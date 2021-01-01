CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™
PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Oral Applicators - 6g
About this product
The highest concentration of CBD (cannabidiol), CBC (cannabichromene), and CBG (cannabigerol), our Gold Formula CBD oil products provide a more direct approach to taking CBD, without any carriers, sweeteners, or flavors.
- Contains 6g of hemp-derived CBD oil and delivers 17mg of CBD per serving
- non-GMO
- Gluten-free
- Vegan-friendly
- no added ingredients
