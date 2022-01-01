30mg Delta-9 THC + 60mg CBD per 6-pack



Our Black Currant THC seltzer is a tantalizingly sweet and tart, hard seltzer alternative. With 5mg delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD per can, our THC + CBD seltzer is designed to help you unwind, let loose, laugh, dance, laugh some more, explore, push the boundary and above all else, have fun.



Life's Short. Enjoy the Ride.



* Made with 100% Hemp Extract

* Made with All Natural Fruit Juice

* 0% Alcohol

* 60 Calories

* Vegan

* Gluten Free

* Non-GMO

* Full Spectrum



INGREDIENTS: Water, Granulated Sugar, Black Currant Juice Concentrate, Water Soluble Hemp Extract (Distilled Water, Modified Starch, MCT Oil, Sunflower Oil, Hemp Extract), Black Currant Essence, Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Acid



This hemp product is federally legal with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery while under the influence of this product. Keep out of reach of children.



FDA DISCLAIMER The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.



