About this product
400MG THC, 400MG CBD (BOTTLE)
100MG THC, 100MG CBD (BAG)
Our Passionfruit 1:1 THC+CBD gummies provide the perfect full spectrum balance of THC+CBD. With 10mg of both and lots of other beneficial cannabinoids packed into each delicious gummy, our 1:1 THC+CBD gummies are designed so you can find your own perfect balance.
10mg delta-9 THC + 10mg CBD per Gummy
Available in 10ct and 40ct
Made with All Natural Fruit Juice
Made with 100% Hemp Extract
No Artificial Flavors or Colors
Lab Tested
Gluten Free
Vegan
Non-GMO
Full Spectrum
Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Granulated Sugar, Water, Passionfruit Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Organic Pear Juice Concentrate, Organic Clarified Lemon Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Malic Acid, Passionfruit Essence, Sodium Citrate. CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut)
FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.
About this brand
Cycling Frog
“CAUTION IS THE PATH TO MEDIOCRITY.” – FRANK HERBERT
We are pushing the boundaries and going into uncharted territory.
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a statement. It's the belief that cannabis consumption should be normalized. Cannabis should be affordable. Cannabis should be accessible. Cannabis is fun. Cannabis should be enjoyed with the same ease as your favorite sparkling water or beer, and we at Cycling Frog are here to make that happen.
Join us in paving the way to freely enjoy cannabis as has never been done in our lifetime.
How, you ask? By making it accessible to you, in products you want and are legal to possess and consume, regardless of where you reside.
Eat it.
Drink it.
Smoke it.
LIFE'S SHORT. ENJOY THE RIDE.
