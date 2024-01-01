400MG THC, 400MG CBD (BOTTLE)

100MG THC, 100MG CBD (BAG)

Our Passionfruit 1:1 THC+CBD gummies provide the perfect full spectrum balance of THC+CBD. With 10mg of both and lots of other beneficial cannabinoids packed into each delicious gummy, our 1:1 THC+CBD gummies are designed so you can find your own perfect balance.



10mg delta-9 THC + 10mg CBD per Gummy

Available in 10ct and 40ct

Made with All Natural Fruit Juice

Made with 100% Hemp Extract

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

Lab Tested

Gluten Free

Vegan

Non-GMO

Full Spectrum



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Granulated Sugar, Water, Passionfruit Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Organic Pear Juice Concentrate, Organic Clarified Lemon Juice Concentrate, Hemp Extract, Malic Acid, Passionfruit Essence, Sodium Citrate. CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut)



FDA DISCLAIMER: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.

