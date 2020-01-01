 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cypress Confections
Cypress Confections Cover Photo

Cypress Confections

Locally sourced, lab tested, highly delicious.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownies
Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownies
Lemon Blueberry Granola Bars
Lemon Blueberry Granola Bars
Seasonal Jam Blondies
Seasonal Jam Blondies
Peanut Butter Toffee Squares
Peanut Butter Toffee Squares

About Cypress Confections

Cypress Confections is a small-batch bakery based in San Francisco that crafts artisan cannabis-infused treats. All of our products are made by hand with the highest quality, gluten-free ingredients. Rather than using harmful extracts, our innovative process uses top shelf, lab tested sun-grown bud and proprietary infusion methods. Our Cannabutter, Canna-oil and baked goods are lab tested, too, so you can expect consistent potency. We strive to give our customers an edible experience that is unlike any other.