Cypress Confections is a small-batch bakery based in San Francisco that crafts artisan cannabis-infused treats. All of our products are made by hand with the highest quality, gluten-free ingredients. Rather than using harmful extracts, our innovative process uses top shelf, lab tested sun-grown bud and proprietary infusion methods. Our Cannabutter, Canna-oil and baked goods are lab tested, too, so you can expect consistent potency. We strive to give our customers an edible experience that is unlike any other.