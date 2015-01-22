D8 THC Shop
About this product
The aromas hit you sharp, sweet, and oh-so fragrantly. Another beautiful flavor palette awaits you with Blueberry Delta 8 Flower – an in-your-face blueberry, followed by sweet berries, earthiness, and a subtle hint of smoky, floral undertones. It’s the perfect “baked” dessert for anyone who enjoys a bold and potent bud!
Delta 8 THC isolate coats this pungent flower, while the terpene profiles work in overdrive to deliver a savory and sweet delight on your tongue and lips when you light up. Your nose will certainly thank you when you inhale Blueberry Delta 8, both in the bag and in a cone!
The Berry Effect
Blueberry Delta 8 Flower has a massive terpene and CBD content, therefore you can expect a bold relaxation to follow from its high. Indica-dominant hybrids typically offer evening use, but this bud is known for how calming it can be by releasing tension and being a powerful anti-inflammatory.
Delta 8 THC isolate coats this pungent flower, while the terpene profiles work in overdrive to deliver a savory and sweet delight on your tongue and lips when you light up. Your nose will certainly thank you when you inhale Blueberry Delta 8, both in the bag and in a cone!
The Berry Effect
Blueberry Delta 8 Flower has a massive terpene and CBD content, therefore you can expect a bold relaxation to follow from its high. Indica-dominant hybrids typically offer evening use, but this bud is known for how calming it can be by releasing tension and being a powerful anti-inflammatory.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,680 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!