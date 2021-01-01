About this product

Snap, Crackle & Pop Have Nothing On This Edible!



A high so tasty that you’ll be going back again and again for another square, Delta 8 THC Shop’s Rice Krispie Treats infused with Delta 8 THC is the perfect guilty pleasure! With colorful and delicious Fruity Pebbles and Rice Krispies recipe, the duo is made a trio with Delta 8 distillate for a potent kick to a childhood favorite.



Each package has 4 pre-cut squares with 20mg of Delta 8 in each one. Get ready for a high that will rock your whole mouth and body while indulging that sweet tooth! A true burst of flavor and a chew that satisfies any munchies, but then, oh wait – POW! A mellow but powerful THC kick to soothe stress, anxiety, insomnia, and give you that smooth relaxation we all need.