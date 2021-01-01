Loading…
Delta 8 Tincture

If you want a quick hit without the smoke or chew, then let us introduce you to the Delta 8 THC Tincture. Measured with a 1ml dropper, simply open up and dispense onto or under your tongue.

No mess, no fuss, no cannabis clouds to follow.

With a strong hemp flavor and a blend of terpenes, you can’t go wrong with a D8 tincture to get the job done.
