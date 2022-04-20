About this product
Delta 9 Syrup in All its Legal Glory!
Expect the unexpected when it comes to our best-selling edible creations! And our latest Delta 9 syrup is no exception.
Bursting with flavor and ready to elevate your high to another dimension! Just remember, our syrups take 3-4 hours to take effect so don’t be impatient.
Get ready to experience Delta 9 in a whole new light!
*Available in 200mg and 400mg. (Please take note of the different milligrams compared to Delta 8 syrup, HHC syrup, and THC-O syrup!)
About this brand
D8 THC Shop
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!