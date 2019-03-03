About this strain
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.
Mandarin Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
