Dab Dudes by Cowlitz
Old Toby Wax
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Old Toby effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
