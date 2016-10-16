Loading…
Logo for the brand Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

Old Toby Wax

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Old Toby effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!