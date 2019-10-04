About this strain
Grease Monkey
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Grease Monkey effects
310 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Dabble Extracts
Dabble Extracts is an Award-Winning extraction company boasting 0-PPM on all our product. Providing a top quality clean product with naturally preserved terpenes ensureing you get a smooth flavorful product. Every Gram is hand packaged and inspected to ensure the utmost quality. Our signature Dabble Extracts Glass it not only pleasing to the eye but functional as well; while using a dabbing straw simply inset the heated tip into the product and you are ready to dab.