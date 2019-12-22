About this strain
Combining Royal Purple Kush with a Royal Purple Kush x Recon OG cross, Purple Reign was created by the team at Ethos Genetics. A big producer with a fruity, grapefruit, and berry terpene profile, Purple Reign is as flavorful as it is pretty. Give this strain a shot next time you want a tasty treat to wind down with at the end of the day.
Purple Reign effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!