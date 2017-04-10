About this strain
Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.
It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush.
Silver Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
