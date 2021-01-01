Dabpress Technologies
Dabpress Hydraulic Rosin Press Kits Dabpress dp-bj6t35 6-Ton All-in-One Rosin Heat Press Machine
Hydraulic Rosin Press Kits Dabpress dp-bj6t35 6-Ton All-in-One Rosin Heat Press Machine - 3x5 Inch Dual Heating Rosin Press Plates + Durable Pid Temp Controller Box - Manual Solventless Oil Extractor
Specifications:
Temperature Range: 0-399F
Power: 500 Watts
Voltage: 110 Volts [220 Volts Is Available on Official Store]
Pressing Area: 3" x 5"
Packing List:
1 x Hydraulic Rosin Press
1 x Rosin PID Temp Controller Box
Features:
Strong Frame Made of H-Shaped Steel Paired With 6 Ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack (Upgradable to 8 Tons), Heavy-Duty Spring Installed Into the Steel Frame Away From Working Area; Easy to Replace Hydraulic Bottle Jack.
Anodized Food-grade Working Surface Ensures the Best Flavor and Easy Cleanup; Independent Heating Rods & Sensors Guarantee an Accurate Temperature is Delivered & Detected.
Top and Bottom Platen Remain in Perfect Alignment Through Pressing. 3x5" Rosin Plate Size is Well Suited to Most of Rosin Extraction Filters.
Heavy Duty Compact Frame Rated up to 8 Tons Working Force.
Integrated 6-ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack to Deliver Above 1,000 PSI if Pressing With 13 Square Inch Rosin Extraction Filters. 2x3", 2x4",2.5x4.5" are the Suggested Size Filters for Use.
Dual Insulation Layers Allows the Rosin Press Plates to Achieve 200 F in 8-10 Minutes and Protect the Machine from Heat-draining.
Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about "How To Use Rosin Press Filter and Pre-Press Mold Effectively" from Our Website
Recommend dp-pm3015r Cylinder Pre-press Mold to Pair with This Hydraulic Rosin Press Kit
Recommend dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Filters - 160 micron bag
Recommend dp-mj35 Rosin Bag Holder to Prevent to Burn Your Fingers
Attentions:
Do Not Turn Bleed Valve over 720 Degrees (2 Full Revolutions) to Prevent Leaking
Do Not Replace Hydraulic Bottle Jack with More Than 8 Ton
One Person Operation
Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children
PID Controller Setting:
Press "SET" button to activate temperature controller
Press ◄ button to increase and decrease the value at hundreds, tens and ones places
Press ▼ or ▲ from 0-9 for your desired temp
Press "SET" button to lock the desired temperature in place
