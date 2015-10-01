Dabpress Technologies
dp-rp35 3x5″ Anodized Rosin Plate Kits- Buy from Dabpress.com
About this product
Dabpress dp-rp35 Anodized Rosin Plate Kits with Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Pair With A or H Hydraulic Press
Notice:
dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Needs to be Attached to a Hydraulic Device by Yourself.
Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton.
It'll Be Delivered from Factory by DHL Once out of Stock in Amazon's Warehouse
Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog
Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read Here
Packing List:
1Pcs x Anodized Rosin Plates
1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r115
Instruction Manual
2Pcs x Screwdriver Tool
Specifications:
Temperature Range: 0-399F
Voltage: 110V
Power: 500W
Plate Size: 3" x 5"
External Package: 14.0" x 14.0" x 6.1"
Gross Weight: 9.5lbs
Tags:
Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb35n or dp-rb35m
Attentions:
Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic at Center of Top-platen and Then Tighten 4 Included Bolts
Put Bottom-platen And Top-platen In Alignment Together on Bamboo Plank
Compatible with Any Hydraulic Press < 20 Tons
Press Ram Diameter < 2.16 inch ( 55mm )
Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box Without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen
One Person Operation
Keep It out of Reach of Children
Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping
Suggestions:
How to Choose Suitable Rosin Press From among dp-rp37, dp-rp35s, dp-rp35 and dp-rp33 ?
dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press
dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press
dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press
