Dabpress 3x5 Inch dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kits with Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Complete Setup to Pair with A or H Frame Hydraulic Press



Stainless steel bracket and 6061 anodized plates, fits 6 to 12 ton hydraulic shop press.

Heating rod & sensor rod separated to deliver and detect exact temperature.

Stable temperature control system to adjust each plate temperature independently.

Anodized food grade working surface to ensure best flavor and easy to clean.

dp-rp35s is fully assembled at the factory. Simply move cube kit to hydraulic shop press and begin working.



dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kit You Concern



Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton

Heat Is Fairly Accurate With the Separated Temp Heating Sensor

Pair 12 Ton H-frame Hydraulic Shop Press

Fully Assembled at the Factory Before Shipment

Put Bamboo Plank Between the Working Table of Hydraulic Press and Rosin Plate Kit for Insulation

Packing List:



Dabpress Anodized Rosin Cage Kit dp-rp35s

PID Temp Controller Box

Instruction Manual

1pcs Screwdriver

Specifications:



Temperature Range: 0-399F

Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5"

Power: 500W

Voltage: 110V

Plate Size: 3" x 5"

External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4"

Total Weight: 13.9lbs

How To Choose Suitable Rosin Press Between dp-rp33, dp-rp35, dp-rp47, dp-rp35s, dp-rp37 & dp-rp257?



dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit More Suited to 6-10 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Arbor Press, Drill Press or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use

dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 10-12 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home

dp-rp47 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press for Personal Use or Industrial Use

dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Plate Kit More Suited To 10-12 Tons A & H Hydraulic Press for Home Use

dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Plate Ki More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial or Industrial Use

dp-rp257 Rosin Caged Plate Ki More Suited to 20-30 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial or Industrial Use