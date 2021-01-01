Dabpress Technologies
About this product
Dabpress 3x5 Inch dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kits with Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Complete Setup to Pair with A or H Frame Hydraulic Press
Stainless steel bracket and 6061 anodized plates, fits 6 to 12 ton hydraulic shop press.
Heating rod & sensor rod separated to deliver and detect exact temperature.
Stable temperature control system to adjust each plate temperature independently.
Anodized food grade working surface to ensure best flavor and easy to clean.
dp-rp35s is fully assembled at the factory. Simply move cube kit to hydraulic shop press and begin working.
Dabpress 3X5" dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kits [ Ideal Sized Plates ] - Complete Setup to Pair with A or H Frame Hydraulic Press
dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kit You Concern
Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton
Heat Is Fairly Accurate With the Separated Temp Heating Sensor
Pair 12 Ton H-frame Hydraulic Shop Press
Fully Assembled at the Factory Before Shipment
Put Bamboo Plank Between the Working Table of Hydraulic Press and Rosin Plate Kit for Insulation
Dabpress Rosin Bags and Rosin Pre-press Mold Will Be Avaliable Soon
High Recommend to Watch Videos about How to Use the Rosin Press Bags from Our Official Website
Packing List:
Dabpress Anodized Rosin Cage Kit dp-rp35s
PID Temp Controller Box
Instruction Manual
1pcs Screwdriver
Specifications:
Temperature Range: 0-399F
Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5"
Power: 500W
Voltage: 110V
Plate Size: 3" x 5"
External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4"
Total Weight: 13.9lbs
How To Choose Suitable Rosin Press Between dp-rp33, dp-rp35, dp-rp47, dp-rp35s, dp-rp37 & dp-rp257?
dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit More Suited to 6-10 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Arbor Press, Drill Press or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use
dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 10-12 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home
dp-rp47 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press for Personal Use or Industrial Use
dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Plate Kit More Suited To 10-12 Tons A & H Hydraulic Press for Home Use
dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Plate Ki More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial or Industrial Use
dp-rp257 Rosin Caged Plate Ki More Suited to 20-30 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial or Industrial Use
