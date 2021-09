About this product

Dabpress dp-rp37 Anodized Rosin Press Plate Kits [Building Best High Yield 20-Ton DIY Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press Machine] Help Building A High Pressure Concentrated Flower Oil Machine - Real Food Grade Manual Rosin Extractor



dp-rp37 Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits Is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kits to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working.



Packing List:



- Dabpress Anodized Rosin Cage Kit dp-rp37

- PID Temp Controller Box

- Instruction Manual

- 1pcs Screwdriver



Specifications:



- Temperature Range: 0-399F

- Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 10.3" x 5.5"

- Power: 600W

- Voltage: 110V

- Plate Size: 3" x 7"

- External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4"

- Total Weight: 16lbs



Attentions:



- Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube Kit dp-rp37.

- Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended For Proper Clearance.

- Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6"

- Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons

- One Person Operation

- Keep It out of Reach of Children

- Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to Nail for Vaping

- Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Heat Rod into Aluminum Platen



How to Choose A Suiteable Rosin Press From Among dp-rp37, dp-rp35s, dp-rp35 and dp-rp33?

- dp-rp33 Rosin Press Set Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press, Drill Press Or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use

- dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6 to 10 Tons A-frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home

- dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited To pair A 6 to 12 Tons A & H Hydraulic Press for Home Use

- dp-rp37 Rosin Heat Press Kit Well Suited to Pair A 20 Tons H-frame Hydraulic Press For Commercial or Industrial Use