Dabpress 4x7 Inch dp-rp47 Rosin Press Plate Kit - PID Temp Controller Box [4pc of 300 Watts Rod Heaters & 2pc of Temp Sensors] to Pair 12-20 Ton Hydraulic Press - Build Your Own Hydraulic Rosin Press



Real food-grade rosin plates made of anodized 6061 aluminum plates to pair 12-20 ton A-frame or H-frame hydraulic Press.

Heating rod & sensor rod separated to deliver and detect exact temperature.

Big size durable pid temperature controller box to guarantee long working life.

Powered by 4 rod heaters with 1,200 watts in total - quick heating!

Fully assembled at the factory, simply move the rosin press plate kit to hydraulic shop press and begin working.



Size:4" x 7" Rosin Plates

dp-rp47 Rosin cube cage assembled already before shipment. Easily connect to a hydraulic device to start working.



Packing List:

- 1pc of Dabpress Anodized Rosin Plates dp-rp47

- 1pc of PID Temp Controller Box - Model No.: dp-tc04r165

- Instruction Manual

- 2pcs of Screwdrivers



Specifications:

- Temperature Range: 0-399F

- Voltage: 110V

- Rod Heater: 4 Pieces

- Power: 1,200 Watts

- Plate Size: 4" x 7"

- External Package: 14" x 14" x 6.1"

- Gross Weight: 12.1 lbs



Attentions:

- Point Piston Ram Of Hydraulic Press At Center Of Up-platen And Then Tight 4 Screws

- Put Bottom-platen And Up-platen Together On Bamboo Block In The Straight Line

- Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons

- Piston Ram Diameter < 2.16" ( 55mm )

- Do Not Switch On PID Temp Controller Box Without Putting Rod Into Aluminum Platen

- Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible To Nail For Vaping

- One Person Operation

- Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children



How To Choose Suitable Rosin Press Between dp-rp33, dp-rp35, dp-rp37 & dp-rp47?

- dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit More Suited to 6-10 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Arbor Press, Drill Press Or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use

- dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 10-12 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home

- dp-rp37 Rosin Heat Press Kit More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial Or Industrial Use

- dp-rp47 Rosin Plates More Suited to 12-20 Tons A-Frame/ H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal or Commercial Use