About this product

Dabpress iBudtek dp-pm3015r Rosin Pre-press Mold [Rosin Puck Maker] - Well Pairs dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bags - Made of Anodized Aluminum - Works by Hand Pressure



Made of anodized aluminum - 3 piece design, real food grade.

Works great with 3.5-7g material by whole body force.

Suggest to press 1-3pcs of 3.5g pucks one time by hydraulic rosin press.

Works great with Dabpress rosin press plates (dp-rp33, rp35, rp37, rp47).

This pre-press mold is designed for pressing flower.



Product description

Dabpress iBudtek dp-pm3015r Pre-press Mold [Rosin Puck Maker] - Well Pairs dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bags - Made of Anodized Aluminum - Works by Hand Pressure



Packing List:

- 1 x dp-pm3015r Anodized Rosin Pre-press Mold



Specifications:

- Item No.: dp-pm3015r ( Pre-press Mold)

- Rosin Puck Shape: Cylinder

- Size of Puck Maker: 1.15" in Diameter; 3.5" in Length

- Total Weight: 0.61lbs



Tags:

- This Pre-press Mold Is Designed to Work With Flower of 3.5-7g

- Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about "How To Use Rosin Filter Bag and Pre-Press Mold Effectively" on Our Official Website

- Recommend dp-pm3015r to Work with dp-bt160ns

- Recommend 3.5g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp33 for Optimal yield

- Recommend 3.5-7g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp35 & dp-rp35s for Optimal yield

- Recommend 2x7g Puck Per Bag for dp-rp37 & dp-rp47 for Optimal yield



Attentions:

- Do Not Press Material over 7g with dp-pm3015r Pre-press Mold

- Keep It out of Reach of Children