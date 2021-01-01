Dab's Basement
Angry Buds Stuffers
About this product
Angry Buds Stuffers are adult novelty that serves a purpose. These hidden stash toys are great to carry and conceal your e-liquids, vape pens, and more!
Choose from the THC Crew; Tommy Trom (Green), Henry Haze (Red), , Charlie Cheeba (Yellow) or collect them ALL!
Choose from the THC Crew; Tommy Trom (Green), Henry Haze (Red), , Charlie Cheeba (Yellow) or collect them ALL!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!