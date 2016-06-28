About this strain
Sunshine, also known as "Sunshine OG," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. You can expect Sunshine to deliver blissful, happy, and uplifting effects - even on the darkest days. This strain offers fruity citrus flavors with tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Sunshine to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, nausea and appetite loss. Growers say this strain has light green buds that glisten with trichomes.
Sunshine effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
77% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
